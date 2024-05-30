Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 362.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.05 500 0.760.40 90 OPM %73.33-20.00 -63.1647.50 - PBDT0.220 0 0.480.20 140 PBT0.220 0 0.480.20 140 NP0.19-0.05 LP 0.370.08 363

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

