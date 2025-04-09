Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for three hours following chaos over demands to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly disallowing the discussionciting the issue as sub judiceopposition MLAs from NC, PDP, Congress, and Independents persisted in their protests, entering the well of the House and shouting slogans. The situation escalated when PDP MLA Waheed Para was marshaled out after attempting to move a fresh resolution and refusing to return to his seat, triggering a scuffle with NC MLAs. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary expressed support for open discussion, saying it was a matter of public concern. Speaker Rather stood by his decision, ultimately adjourning the session amid a political standoff.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Jyothy Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex lost 348 pts; realty shares tumble

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story