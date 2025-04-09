Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Spread across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad

Prestige Estates Project announced a series of successful residential launches during the fourth quarter of FY25, spanning key cities and catering to a wide range of homebuyers.

The quarter saw the launch of four projects across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering a total developable area of 14.03 million square feet, comprising 4,548 units, with an aggregate Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 16,133.8 crore.

Projects City Developable Area (Mnsft) Units GDV (Rs cr) Prestige Suncrest Bengaluru 0.86 437 697.6 Prestige Nautilus Mumbai 2.92 325 8,665.1 Prestige Southern Star Ph I Bengaluru 5.21 2130 3,570.7 Prestige Spring Heights Hyderabad 5.05 1656 3,200.4 Total 14.04 4,548 16,133.8

Flagship launches such as Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai clocked Rs 2,385.7 crore in sales within a month, while Prestige Southern Star in Bengaluru and Prestige Spring Heights in Hyderabad achieved Rs 1,382.1 crore and Rs 1,110.1 crore in sales respectively, in the last few days of the quarter.

Looking ahead, Prestige Group is gearing up to build on this momentum with a robust pipeline of launches planned across Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai in the upcoming months.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

