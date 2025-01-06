Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J&K Bank's deposits rises 10% YoY to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank's total deposits increased 9.65% to Rs 1,40,947.81 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 1,28,542.47 crore as of 31st December 2023.

Total business stood at Rs 2,36,987.48 crore as of 31st December 2024, up 8.56% as compared with Rs 2,18,294.83 crore as of 31st December 2023.

CASA Deposits rose 4.39% YoY to Rs 67,888.01 crore as of 31st December 2024. CASA was at 48.17% as of 31st December 2024 as against 50.59% as of 31st December 2023.

Gross advances increased 5.98% to Rs 99,134.05 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 93,538 crore as of 31st December 2023.

Gross investment jumped 26.97% to Rs 41,394.29 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 32,602.59 crore as of 31st December 2023.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The banks standalone net profit jumped 44.6% to Rs 550.92 crore on 15.7% increase in total income to Rs 3,419.63 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.13% to Rs 97.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

