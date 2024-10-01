J&K sees 11.60% voter turnout in first two hours of final phase Assembly polls

The third and final phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir kicked off today (1 Oct) with an 11.60% voter turnout recorded in the first two hours of voting. Voting commenced at 7 AM across 5060 polling stations in 40 Assembly segments, spanning seven districts of the Union Territory. The electoral process is being conducted under tight security measures to ensure a safe and fair voting environment. The districts participating in this phase include Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur in the Jammu region, as well as Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora in the Kashmir Valley. This wide-ranging coverage aims to capture the voice of the entire region in the democratic process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In line with the Election Commission's commitment to transparency and accessibility, all polling stations have been equipped with webcasting facilities. Additionally, Assured Minimum Facilities have been provided at each location, including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, furniture, and verandas or sheds. Special arrangements have also been made to accommodate voters with mobility issues, with wheelchairs available for those in need.

This final phase follows the successful completion of the first two phases, which were held on September 18th and September 25th, respectively. The culmination of this electoral process will see the counting of votes take place on October 8th.

