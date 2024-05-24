J Taparia Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3850.00% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net loss of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3850.00% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2446.15% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.160.083.310.13-5.0675.00-218.137.69-0.160.06-6.320-0.170.06-6.330-0.170.06-6.330

