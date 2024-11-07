Pricol consolidated net profit rises 35.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 650.08 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 35.96% to Rs 45.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 650.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 562.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales650.08562.66 16 OPM %11.8811.81 -PBDT80.6865.35 23 PBT60.0044.20 36 NP45.0733.15 36
