Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 13.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 13.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 863.98 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 13.74% to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 863.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 802.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales863.98802.30 8 OPM %12.4312.52 -PBDT124.59110.12 13 PBT111.4498.99 13 NP83.7173.60 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Germany's Scholz fires his finance minister amid coalition's collapse

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; China gains

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story