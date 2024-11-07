Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 13.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 863.98 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 13.74% to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 863.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 802.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.863.98802.3012.4312.52124.59110.12111.4498.9983.7173.60

