Stock Alert: Swiggy, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ITC, Sula Vineyards, Reliance Power

State Bank of India (SBI), Hero Motocorp, ITC, Britannia Industries, Trent, Bharti Airtel, PI Industries, Ramco Cements, Uno Minda, PVR Inox, Finolex Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, BEML, Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Tyres, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, TD Power Systems, Walchandnagar Industries, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Somany Ceramics, Sai Life Sciences, Reliance Communications, PG Electroplast, NMDC, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NCC, Minda Corporation, NOCIL, Muthoot Microfinance, KIMS, JK Lakshmi Cement, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Dhampur Sugar Industries, Bharti Hexacom, and others will release their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Swiggy reported consolidated net loss of Rs 799.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 574.38 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 31% YoY to Rs 3,993.07 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declined 34.7% to Rs 28.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 42.98 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 200.15 crore during the quarter.

Welspun Corps consolidated net profit surged 131.2% to Rs 674.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 291.86 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales plunged 23.9% to Rs 3613.51 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4749.71 crore in Q3 FY24.

Reliance Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 1136.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 1,852.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

Ultratech Cement commissioned an additional 0.6 MTPA grinding capacity at an existing unit in Sonar Bangla, West Bengal. The said additional capacity will help to service composite cement demand in the East region and will also help to increase its blended cement ratio.

Also Read

Ola Electric has launched a new product named Roadster X+ 4.5kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, which is an electric motorcycle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News