Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 1.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 446.51 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 1.32% to Rs 42.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 446.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 458.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.446.51458.7315.1215.6889.3483.8762.3456.5542.9742.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News