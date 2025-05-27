Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00 0 OPM %00 -00 - PBDT-0.760 0 -0.71-0.14 -407 PBT-0.760 0 -0.71-0.14 -407 NP-0.760 0 -0.71-0.14 -407

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

