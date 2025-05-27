Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit declines 17.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit declines 17.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.02% to Rs 27.11 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) declined 17.44% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.09% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 126.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.1127.39 -1 126.23101.27 25 OPM %24.6427.31 -35.4036.69 - PBDT7.567.64 -1 46.6537.18 25 PBT6.937.02 -1 44.1334.74 27 NP4.074.93 -17 8.1025.38 -68

