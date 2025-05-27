Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 37.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 133.79 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 37.64% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 133.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 57.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 439.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

133.79122.84439.43462.8015.388.5212.0810.1314.9520.1581.7791.5113.2218.5075.1084.909.3114.9357.7469.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News