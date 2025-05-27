Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 37.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 37.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 133.79 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 37.64% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 133.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 57.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 439.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales133.79122.84 9 439.43462.80 -5 OPM %15.388.52 -12.0810.13 - PBDT14.9520.15 -26 81.7791.51 -11 PBT13.2218.50 -29 75.1084.90 -12 NP9.3114.93 -38 57.7469.39 -17

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

