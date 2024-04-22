Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Hikal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2024.

Jai Corp Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 323.8 at 11:39 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47313 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd spiked 9.68% to Rs 356.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44231 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup soared 8.88% to Rs 78.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd advanced 8.33% to Rs 2114. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8359 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd rose 8.14% to Rs 323. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23338 shares in the past one month.

