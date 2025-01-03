White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prime Focus Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2025.

Prime Focus Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2025.

White Organic Retail Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 4.02 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76388 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd tumbled 4.59% to Rs 135. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8238 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd lost 4.52% to Rs 126.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4646 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd shed 4.41% to Rs 553.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32199 shares in the past one month.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd slipped 4.39% to Rs 316. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9173 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News