Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 2.50% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 1545.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1477.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1545.651477.8613.0012.0588.9776.5120.9315.5513.9313.59

