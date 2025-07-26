Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 102.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.06% to Rs 75.61 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 102.63% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.06% to Rs 75.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.6161.4418.7916.6816.7911.4714.4410.4010.805.33

