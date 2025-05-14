Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 1748.73 crore

Net profit of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1748.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1726.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.86% to Rs 33.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 5779.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6147.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

