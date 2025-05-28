Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.08% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net loss of Jain Marmo Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.08% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.04% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

