Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Sales rise 664.29% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Jain Marmo Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 664.29% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.070.14 664 OPM %22.43-85.71 -PBDT0.22-0.15 LP PBT0.19-0.17 LP NP0.14-0.13 LP

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

