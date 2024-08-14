Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 5.80 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.804.52 28 OPM %11.908.63 -PBDT0.600.28 114 PBT0.440.13 238 NP0.33-0.08 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

