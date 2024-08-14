Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 28.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 28.30% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.0414.998.3312.410.630.840.460.700.380.53

