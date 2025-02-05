Jana Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 477.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Jana Holdings reported to Rs 477.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 781.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

