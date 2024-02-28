Jana Small Finance Bank forges partnership with Dvara Money

A significant element of this partnership is the Third Party Application Providers (TPAP) capabilities. TPAP will enable the integration of a full-stack UPI solution into the Spark Money platform. This integration will allow customers to connect their savings accounts for payments, facilitating seamless digital transactions. The solution will also enable to offer UPI functionalities like Aadhar OTP-based onboarding and credit on UPI to Dvara's existing offerings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel