Jana Small Finance Bank forges partnership with Dvara Money

Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) entered into partnership with Dvara Money (DM) to combine DM's innovative Spark Money platform with the technological capabilities of Jana SFB.

A significant element of this partnership is the Third Party Application Providers (TPAP) capabilities. TPAP will enable the integration of a full-stack UPI solution into the Spark Money platform. This integration will allow customers to connect their savings accounts for payments, facilitating seamless digital transactions. The solution will also enable to offer UPI functionalities like Aadhar OTP-based onboarding and credit on UPI to Dvara's existing offerings.

