Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 28.36% to Rs 1038.02 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 12.82% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 119.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 28.36% to Rs 1038.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 808.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

