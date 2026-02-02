Associate Sponsors

US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
US dollar index speculators reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4405 contracts in the data reported through January 27, 2026, showing an decrease of 2013 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

