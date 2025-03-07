Gaku Yoda, Deputy Director General, METI (Japan) has emphasized the importance of collaboration with India to establish the necessary frameworks for Japanese companies to expand into African region which has a high growth potential. In remarks made at the 48th Joint Meeting of India-Japan and Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee, he noted that Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India and establishing business bases that will accelerate bilateral business with various African countries. He also added that the target of 5 trillion yen of investments in public and private investment in India from Japan set in 2022, is close to be achieved, with 3.8 trillion yen already achieved in just first two years. He also mentioned that METI has allocated approximately 1.5 billion yen (USD 10 million) for a budget programme dedicated to industrial Human Resource exchange with India from the budget for the Global South.

