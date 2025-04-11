Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,948, a premium of 119.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,828.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 429.40 points or 1.92% to 22,828.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.17% to 20.11.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

