Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 6.17% to 20.11.The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,948, a premium of 119.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,828.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 429.40 points or 1.92% to 22,828.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.17% to 20.11.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.
