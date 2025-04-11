Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 4.09%, NIFTY climbs 1.92%

Nifty Metal index ended up 4.09% at 8168.3 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 6.44%, Jindal Stainless Ltd jumped 5.75% and Tata Steel Ltd added 4.91%. The Nifty Metal index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 0.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 2.99% and Nifty Energy index increased 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.92% to close at 22828.55 while the SENSEX increased 1.77% to close at 75157.26 today.

