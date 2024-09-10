Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Japan markets extend losses

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Japanese markets extended recent losses as investors looked ahead to upcoming Fed and BoJ policy meetings later this month.

The Nikkei average slid 0.16 percent to 36,159.16, extending losses for a sixth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent lower at 2,576.54 in its fifth straight session of losses.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo plunged 8.6 percent after its lung cancer drug with AstraZeneca showed mixed results in a late-stage trial.

Technology stocks performed well, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallying 3.5 percent and Advantest adding 1.2 percent.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

