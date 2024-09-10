Japan markets extend losses

Japanese markets extended recent losses as investors looked ahead to upcoming Fed and BoJ policy meetings later this month.

The Nikkei average slid 0.16 percent to 36,159.16, extending losses for a sixth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent lower at 2,576.54 in its fifth straight session of losses.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo plunged 8.6 percent after its lung cancer drug with AstraZeneca showed mixed results in a late-stage trial.

Technology stocks performed well, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallying 3.5 percent and Advantest adding 1.2 percent.

