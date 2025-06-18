Japan's Nikkei average jumps 0.90%

The yen hovered close to 145.4 per dollar, stabilizing after three consecutive losing sessions as data showed Japan's exports fell in May for the first time in eight months, highlighting the impact of U.S. tariffs.
April's core machinery orders dropped and manufacturing sentiment worsened in June, pointing to subdued domestic spending.
The Nikkei average jumped 0.90 percent to 38,885.15 while the broader Topix index settled 0.77 percent higher at 2,808.35.
The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 919-0 billion yen.
Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 637.6 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.
