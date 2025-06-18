Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.27% at 1701.5 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd slipped 3.44%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 2.49% and Dish TV India Ltd dropped 2.05%. The Nifty Media index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 5.32% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 0.83% and Nifty PSE index has slid 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.17% to close at 24812.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 81444.66 today.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

