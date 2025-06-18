Nifty June futures trade at premium

Hindustan Zinc, IndusInd Bank and BSE were top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,813, a premium of 0.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,812.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 41.35 points or 0.17% to 24,812.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.88% to 14.28.

Hindustan Zinc, IndusInd Bank and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.