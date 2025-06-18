China benchmark ends marginally higher

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Middle East unrest deepened, and focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

Risk sentiment worsened after reports claimed that the U.S. may consider joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Adding to the speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, warning that U.S. patience was "wearing thin" and that America held "complete and total control over Iranian skies".

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged later today, but investors will scrutinize updated economic projections for clues to future moves.

The dollar wavered against major currencies in Asian trade while oil prices eased after rallying 4 percent in the previous session. Gold was marginally lower in limited sideways range trading.