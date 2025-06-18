Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends marginally higher

China benchmark ends marginally higher

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Middle East unrest deepened, and focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

Risk sentiment worsened after reports claimed that the U.S. may consider joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Adding to the speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, warning that U.S. patience was "wearing thin" and that America held "complete and total control over Iranian skies".

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged later today, but investors will scrutinize updated economic projections for clues to future moves.

The dollar wavered against major currencies in Asian trade while oil prices eased after rallying 4 percent in the previous session. Gold was marginally lower in limited sideways range trading.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,388.81 as speeches by top financial regulators at the opening of the annual Lujiazui Forum delivered few fresh policy signals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

