Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma gets EC nod for acne drug Winlevi in 15 European countries

Glenmark Pharma gets EC nod for acne drug Winlevi in 15 European countries

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) for Winlevi (clascoterone 10 mg/g cream), a novel topical treatment for acne, across 15 European countries.

The approval resulted from a collaboration between Glenmark and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

The approval covers the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12 to under 18 years, with usage in adolescents restricted to facial application. Glenmark will commercialize the product across 15 European countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

Christoph Stoller, President & Business Head Europe and Emerging Markets of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, The approval is a key milestone in executing our mission to become a research-led, global pharmaceutical company. Winlevi is the first NCE launch of Glenmark in Europe and is key to strengthening our presence in dermatology in the region. We are committed to executing successful launches with urgency and precision, ensuring timely access for patients in full alignment with regulatory and access frameworks.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 1.12% to Rs 1,844.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Dollar index seen stabilizing near 99.50; US data in focus

TD Power Systems allots 22,526 equity shares under ESOP

Wonderla Holidays to inaugurate its ambitious park project in Chennai

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story