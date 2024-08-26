Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei end 0.66% lower

Japan's Nikkei end 0.66% lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan's Nikkei average dropped 0.66 percent to 38,110.22 as the yen jumped on broadly weaker dollar, weighing on exporter stocks. The broader Topix index settled 0.87 percent lower at 2,661.41.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, bank and rubber product issues. Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings slumped 6.5 percent and Takashimaya declined 1.3 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata medic death: Several Durga Puja committees reject govt's honorarium

AAP to launch 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from Sep 1 for Delhi polls

Kolkata case LIVE news: CBI conducts second round of polygraph tests on RG Kar hospital ex-principal

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance shares gain ahead of mortgage arm IPO

Why is China set to hold live-fire military drills along Myanmar border?

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story