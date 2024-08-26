Nifty August futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,045, a premium of 34.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,010.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 187.45 points or 0.76% to 25,010.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.78% to 13.80.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

