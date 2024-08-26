BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling is set to take place for 24 seats on September 18, with the elections in the Union Territory scheduled to be conducted in three phases.
In Haryana, elections for all 90 assembly constituencies are slated for October 1, with results from both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to be counted on October 4. The BJP's preparations are critical as the party aims to secure a strong position in these key regions.
