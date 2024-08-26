BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee convened on 25 August 2024 at the party headquarters in New Delhi to finalize candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The meeting was attended by key party figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, alongside other senior leaders.

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling is set to take place for 24 seats on September 18, with the elections in the Union Territory scheduled to be conducted in three phases.