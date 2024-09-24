Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends 0.57% higher

Japan's Nikkei ends 0.57% higher

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended higher as traders returned from a holiday. The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 37,940.59 as BoJ Governor's cautious comments on inflation dampened speculation of an October rate hike. The broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,656.73.

Japan's factory activity shrank more than expected in September, but further expansion in the service sector supported overall business momentum, a survey showed today.

Japan's private sector growth softened in September as manufacturing output fell back into the contraction territory, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index fell to 52.5 in September from 52.9 in the prior month.

The services activity growth strengthened to a five-month high in September, while manufacturing output contracted for the second time in three months.

The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.9 from 53.7 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the factory PMI slid to 49.6 from 49.8 a month ago

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

Coming soon: Delhi airport to get 7.7-km air train for terminal transfers

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins on Rishabh Pant's influence on Team India

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Tirupati ladoo row: tobacco found in prasadam, sales unaffected. Updates

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story