Premier Energies spurts as arm bags solar module supply order

Premier Energies jumped 6.37% to Rs 1,077.30 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies International has entered into a module supply agreement (MSA) with BN Hybrid Power-1, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of BrightNight India.

Under this agreement, Premier Energies will supply 173.35 MWp of solar modules featuring the latest Topcon technology for BrightNight's 300 MW FDRE (wind, solar, and energy storage) power project located in Barmer, Rajasthan. The company indicated that the module supply is set to commence in July 2025.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

