Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets fluctuated before ending on a flat note after a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami that sent waves crashing into coastal areas and prompting alerts across the Pacific.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 40,654.70 ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest-rate decision on Thursday, with no change in interest rates expected. The broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent higher at 2,920.18.

ANA Holdings tumbled 4.1 percent and Advantest dropped 1.1 percent after announcing their earnings results while Sumitomo Pharma surged 16.3 percent after a rating upgrade by JPMorgan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story