Japan Shares end mixed

Japan stocks closed session mixed on Friday, 09 February 2024, with the Nikkei225 index briefly topped the 37,000-point threshold for the first time in 34 years, on the back of yen depreciation against greenback and remarks by Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida, who hinted the central bank will maintain its easy monetary policy stance even after ending its current negative benchmark rate.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 34.14 points, or 0.09%, to 36,897.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 4.75 points, 0.19%, to 2,557.88.

Market gainers were led by oil and coal, and nonferrous metal issues, while marine transportation, and textile and apparel shares led decliners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ECONOMIC NEWS: The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4% on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,242.9 trillion yen. The M3 money stock rose 1.8% to 1,598.0 trillion yen and M1 jumped an annual 3.9% to 1,085.4 trillion yen. The L money stock added 2.2% on year to 2,124.6 trillion yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 149 range against greenback on Friday, amid diverging central bank policies between the United States and Japan. The yen depreciated to 149.41 against greenback, compared with 148.71 on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News