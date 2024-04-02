Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan Stocks end mixed

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan stock market finished session in mixed terrain on Tuesday, 02 April 2024, amid concerns of potential government intervention in the currency market to curb the yens weakening trend.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 35.82 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 39,838.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 6.77 points, 0.25%, to 2,714.45.

Total 21 of 33 TSE sectors closed in negative territory, with marine transportation being worst performer, falling 2.1%, followed by rubber product (down 2.1%). Land transported (down 1.6%),air transportation (down 1.5%), and retail trade (down 1.4%), while oil & coal products was top performer, rising 1.8%, followed by mining (up 1.67%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Monetary Base Gains 1.6% On Year In March- The monetary base in Japan was up 1.6% on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 666.240 trillion yen. Banknotes in circulation were down 0.8% on year, while coins in circulation sank 1.8%. Current account balances added an annual 2.2%, including a 2.5% increase in reserve balances. The seasonally adjusted monetary base rose 3.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen fetched 151.67 per US dollar compared with 151.34 per US dollar in Tokyo on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

Japanese Yen Hits 34-Year Low Against Dollar

Japan Nikkei hits fresh record high

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Political turmoil unravels in Delhi as AAP leaders confront accusations and arrests

Indian Railways Revenue Jumps 6.66% On Year To Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore In FY24

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on National Broadcasting Policy 2024

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story