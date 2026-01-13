Japanese benchmark jumps 3.1% on tech rally

Pacific Metals led gains with a surge of more than 10 percent. Lasertec Corp, Advantest Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Tokyo Electron, all rallied more than 8 percent in the day's trading.
Nitori Holdings Co led losses with a decline of 4.7 percent. Seven & I Holdings lost 3.2 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Nintendo, Yaskawa Electric Corp, all declined more than 2 percent.
