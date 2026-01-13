India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

Indias logistics sector has made remarkable progress in recent years, achieving a significant milestone with logistics costs now reduced to 7.97% of GDP, government noted in a latest update. This reflects the success of sustained reforms and integrated planning, positioning the nation closer to global benchmarks. It also demonstrates how coordinated infrastructure development and digital integration are reshaping the logistics landscape, making it more efficient, competitive, and future-ready. At the heart of this transformation is the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which has brought together railways, highways, ports, and airports into a unified framework. By enabling seamless multimodal connectivity, the plan aims to strengthen industry competitiveness, support initiatives such as Ease of Doing Business and Make in India, and ensure balanced regional growth. The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are a key pillar of this vision, driving modern logistics solutions that will continue to enhance Indias role as a global trade hub.

