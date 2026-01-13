Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 January 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 13 January 2026 has approved the incorporation of project SPV Ceigall Indore Ujjain Greenfield Highway as subsidiary of the Company.

The aforementioned SPV has been formed to implement project awarded by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

