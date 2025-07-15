Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets advanced after Nvidia said it has received U.S. approval to resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China.

The Nikkei average rose 0.55 percent to 39,678.02 despite lingering uncertainty over the upcoming upper house election outcome. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,825.31.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 1.8 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.5 percent SoftBank Group added 2 percent.

Japanese government bond yields surged, with the 30-year yield hitting a record high amid fiscal health concerns ahead of the nation elections on July 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares rise broadly, Chinese benchmark ends lower despite good economic data

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

ICICI Prudential rises as Q1 PAT gains 34% YoY to Rs 302 crore

GAIL signs long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol Asia for 1 MMTPA

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story