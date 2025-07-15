GAIL signs long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol Asia for 1 MMTPA

GAIL (India) informed that it has signed a long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement with Vitol Asia for the annual supply of approximately 1 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The agreement, set to begin in 2026, spans 10 years, with Vitol delivering LNG to GAIL from its global LNG portfolio.

GAIL stated that India emerged as the fourth-largest LNG importer in 2024, with demand projected to rise steadily over the next decade.

The company added that the centre has set a target to increase the share of natural gas in the countrys primary energy mix from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. Indias LNG regasification capacity has also seen significant growth, nearly doubling from 21 MMTPA in 2014.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL, stated that, GAIL is expanding its long-term LNG portfolio to meet demand growth. We are pleased to partner with Vitol Asia, and this agreement represents a key milestone in reinforcing GAILs capability to reliably serve its diverse and evolving customer base." Jay Ng, chief financial officer, Vitol Asia and executive committee member, said, Vitol is honoured to extend itsrelationship with GAIL to a long term LNG supply contract. The growing Indian market is core to Vitols strategy and Vitols diversified portfolio enables it to offer India a stable supply of cleaner and competitive energy.