Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 25.16 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 399.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 270.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 6.50% to Rs 653.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93417 shares in the past one month. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd lost 4.71% to Rs 44.91. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 570.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89.29 lakh shares in the past one month. Inox Wind Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 168.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.