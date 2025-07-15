Asian shares rise broadly, Chinese benchmark ends lower despite good economic data

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as traders brushed off U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and reacted positively to Chinese GDP data for the first half of 2025.

China's economy posted a solid 5.3 percent growth in the first half of 2025, demonstrating strong resilience despite a complex global environment, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

China's June factory output beat forecasts and marked the quickest pace of growth since March but retail sales growth slowed down from the previous month, separate set of data revealed.

Fixed asset investment expanded 2.8 percent in the first six months this year from the same period last year, compared with the expectations for a 3.6 percent rise.

The dollar held near a three-week high in Asian trade ahead of U.S. June CPI data that could provide clues on the path for monetary policy. The inflation rate likely accelerated for the second consecutive month to 2.7 percent, the highest level since February, up from 2.4 percent in May. Gold climbed above $3,360 per ounce as a result of increasing trade and geopolitical tensions, while oil prices declined as traders assessed the outlook for Russian supply. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,505 as the latest GDP data eased the pressure on the need for additional stimulus in the near term.